Mitsubishi Australia has today announced it is adding 10 years of roadside assistance to its aftersales program, joining its existing decade-long warranty coverage and capped price servicing offering.

Available to all new MY24 and MY25 Mitsubishis sold from December 1 onwards, the new roadside assistance offer sees the base timeframe reduced from four years to 12 months, however it is extended by a year whenever a service is completed on schedule.

This reflects the warranty and capped price servicing offers, both of which have a standard five-year, 100,000km coverage but are again extended by 12 months up to 10 years or 200,000km upon each scheduled service.

The new offering, marketed as the Mitsubishi Diamond Advantage 10/10/10 program, launches 21 years after the brand first brought its ‘5-10’ warranty to market, which offered a five-year vehicle warranty and 10-year powertrain coverage.

Mitsubishi’s move to introduce the new 10-year coverage across the three key aftersales pillars comes after its 10-year warranty was matched by other brands within the past year.

Nissan technically holds the title of offering Australia’s longest new-car warranty, with its 10-year, 300,000km coverage also service-activated, like Mitsubishi.

Last year, MG introduced a 10-year or 250,000km warranty in Australia, but only for private buyers, with vehicles used for commercial purposes covered for a shorter seven-year, 160,000km period.

Mitsubishi is one of the brands in Australia experiencing a downturn in sales recently, having delivered 52,364 vehicles between January and October 2025, down 16.3 per cent on the 62,588 deliveries made across the same period last year.

Having previously been a solid top-five brand, it has in recent years been pushed out of that club, and is at risk of losing its sixth-place standing to Chinese brands such as GWM and BYD.