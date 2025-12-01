Chrysler is not the brand it once was, having gone from offering performance models such as the 300 SRT sedan and the Crossfire SRT sports car to now only selling people-movers.

However, the recent rebirth of the Street and Racing Technology (SRT) division which birthed fast Dodges and Jeeps has reignited future product plans for Chrysler.

Speaking to Mopar Insiders, Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell said the SRT brand’s revival will likely lead to future hot models from her brand.

“I am so excited to bring back SRT,” Feuell told Mopar Insiders.

“I can tell you after meeting with my counterparts Tim Kuniskis (Ram, SRT CEO) and Matt McAlear (Dodge CEO) we got a really awesome plan for SRT. It’s a great opportunity for us to bring back the performance brands and products that have been so iconic in the past as we look to the future.

“To cut to the chase, I think you can expect to see some SRT models under the Chrysler brand.”

While Feuell reportedly hinted an SRT version of the Pacifica people-mover (or minivan) could happen, it’s more likely Chrysler will return to its roots with a vehicle similar to what the 300 was.

Chrysler hasn’t announced any concrete plans to launch a new model, though the executive added “We are working on a car, and I can tell you that with 100 per cent certainty”.

“I can’t tell you when exactly it’s going to launch, but I hear from all of you that you want to see the 300 come back, and that’s on the table, for sure.”

A new SUV is expected to be one of Chrysler’s most immediate upcoming vehicles, likely based on the STLA Large platform from parent company Stellantis – and to be used by Alfa Romeo – which will support pure internal combustion engines, hybrids and electric powertrains.

According to Mopar Insiders, Chrysler is also expected to launch a sedan which may revive the 300 name, last seen in Australian showrooms in 2021.

Following the exit of Chrysler from Australia before 2022, the 300 SRT remained a part of the New South Wales Police Highway Patrol fleet.