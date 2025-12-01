Toyota has finally confirmed what its new halo sports car will be called, announcing the GR GT is set to become its rival to the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GT and Porsche 911.

In an online ad – subsequently recorded and posted to YouTube by Mike Forsythe – the GR GT was introduced after the Toyota 2000GT and the Lexus LFA, both of which the brand has previously teased as its spiritual predecessors.

Passing the LFA on a test track, the GR GT appears with distinctive features such as two air intake nostrils and a vent on its bonnet, a fixed GT-style rear wing and a full-width tail light design.

Surprisingly, its exhaust note sounds a bit flat, especially compared to the V10 howl of the LFA, though it was never expected to deliver the same sonorous symphony as the Lexus.

Understood to be powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine, previous reports have suggested the Toyota GR GT will feature a hybrid system, unsurprising given Toyota’s dominance in the market.

Previous reports had also suggested the Toyota GR GT would make its debut towards the end of this year and roll out into showrooms in early 2026, coinciding with when the GT3 racing version takes to the track next year.

It’s not yet known whether the Toyota GR GT will spawn a Lexus-badged version, as was once expected. The Lexus Sport Concept has previously hinted at what a new sports car from the luxury brand could look like.

Toyota is due to officially reveal the GR GT on December 5 at 12:30pm AEDT.