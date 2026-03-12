Chery is launching its world-first turbo-diesel plug-in hybrid ute in Australia later this year, but the electrified dual-cab is currently without a name. Enter the Australian public.

Today, the Chinese giant has launched the snappily titled “Great Australian Chery Ute Naming Competition”, in which it’s asking locals to come up with a name for the new PHEV.

Running from midday today (March 12) to 11:50pm on March 26, applicants can head to Chery’s website via the link HERE to not only submit their name of choice, but also get in the chance to win the ute they’re giving a title to.

It’s understood to be the first time a carmaker has offered such a decision to the Australian public, though it could turn out to end up with a similar result as the UK’s famous ‘Boaty McBoatface’ autonomous underwater vehicles.

According to Chery, “participants will be asked to submit a proposed name along with a short explanation outlining why it is the right fit for the vehicle.

“Entries will be reviewed by Chery, with shortlisted names progressing to a public vote before the final name is selected.”

Revealed last month, the ute is for now only known as the KP31, and features the first diesel plug-in hybrid system used in a ute globally.

Its 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine is paired with at least one electric motor and a high-voltage battery pack, with reports from China suggesting it can drive on EV power only for about 170km.

Chery is yet to reveal full technical specifications, however it has already confirmed it’ll feature a 3500kg braked towing capacity and a 1000kg payload.

According to Chery, the concept KP31 measures 5610mm long, 1920mm wide and 1925mm in height. That’s slightly larger than the production version, which Chery has confirmed will be 5450mm long, which is still longer than either the Ranger or Toyota HiLux.