Becoming the third piece of Ram’s Hurricane-powered puzzle, the 1500 Rebel is due to make its local debut in September, becoming the most expensive off-road focused pickup or ute in Australia.

Starting from $141,950 before on-road costs, it’s $450 dearer than Chevrolet’s Silverado 1500 ZR2, which has remained largely unchallenged as the de facto king of unsealed surfaces, at least in the wake of the Ram 1500 TRX’s demise.

The Ram 1500 Rebel was originally slated to come to Australia way back in 2018, however its arrival never eventuated, however its local launch in 2025 means it joins the relatively sparse lineup of the entry-level Laramie Sport (also $141,950) and better-equipped Limited ($159,950) variants.

Its intentions as an off-road tourer are evident through the fitment of underbody skid plates, black powder-coated front and rear steel bumpers, and 18-inch wheels shod in Falken Wildpeak 32-inch all-terrain tyres, which sit beneath wider wheel-arch flares.

Under the skin the Rebel has also been given a one-inch (25mm) lift, with Bilstein off-road suspension fitted as standard.

Cosmetic changes include unique Rebel decals (an option on US examples), a unique grille, Rebel badging and the omission of the brand’s ‘RamBox’ tub storage boxes, meaning this 1500 is the only one on sale in Australia with a full-size rear tub, featuring spray-in bed liner and cargo tie-down slider rails.

It retains a number of exterior features also found in the Laramie Sport, such as LED headlights, a power tailgate with one-touch close function and a panoramic sunroof.

Inside, Rebel-specific highlights include red-and-black interior upholstery and Rebel stitching, paired with the carry-over heated front and rear outer seats.

The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.4-inch infotainment screen, 10.25-inch front passenger infotainment touchscreen, dual wireless smartphone charger, and 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system from the Laramie Sport carry over to the Rebel.

Under the bonnet is a twin-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder ‘Hurricane’ engine, which replaced the old 5.7-litre Hemi V8 earlier this year. Producing 313kW and 635Nm, it has an identical power output to the Silverado ZR2, but boasts 11Nm more.

It’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a switchable four-wheel drive system. Drivers can choose between five driving modes (Auto, Sport, Tow, Snow, Off-Road) plus Ram’s Selec-Speed off-road function.

With a payload capacity of 893kg, the 1500 Rebel can carry 30kg more than the Laramie Sport and 111kg more than the Limited, as well as 176kg more than the ZR2.

When fitted with a 50mm tow ball the Rebel can pull 3500kg braked, or 4500kg with a 70mm tow ball.

Deliveries of the Ram 1500 Rebel will begin in Australia from September 2025.