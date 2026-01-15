Subaru Australia has announced a new special version of the BRZ will sit atop the local lineup, with the tS Kiiro Limited Edition now available to order.

Based on the existing BRZ tS, the Kiiro is visually striking in its Sunrise Yellow paint, a colour which has recently been seen on a number of STI Sport Subaru models in Japan.

The yellow paintwork is contrasted with the carry-over gold Brembo brake calipers from the TS, and is teamed with black external details such as the wheels, bumper inserts and mirror caps, plus the new ‘Kiiro’ boot badge.

Additional changes have been made inside where the Ultrasuede and leather-accented seats now get yellow perforations and contrast stitching, the latter of which carries across to the steering wheel and gear shift boot, too.

To ensure owners are reminded of its exclusivity, each of the 95 cars sold in Australia feature a numbered badge inside the cabin.

Priced from $53,590 before on-road costs, the Kiiro Limited Edition is $800 more than the BRZ tS, and can be had with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, with no price difference.

Its 2.4-litre four-cylinder ‘boxer’ engine continues to produce 174kW and 250Nm, driving the rear wheels in a car which weighs just under 1500kg.

Last year, the Subaru BRZ was the fifth best-selling sports car in Australia, with 767 examples delivered. It placed behind the Ford Mustang (4052), the BMW 2 Series coupe (1175), the Mercedes-Benz CLE (934) and Mazda MX-5 (821).