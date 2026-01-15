If you’re of a certain age, the name Jensen likely conjures images of sports cars, while younger generations have been more exposed to the brand through the likes of Top Gear and Gran Turismo.

After dying in the late 1970s, Jensen was briefly brought back at the turn of the millennium, and two groups have previously announced plans to once again revive the British marque.

Jensen International Automotive is taking its second crack at returning Jensen to the public eye, teasing an “ultra-high-performance, luxury British GT” as its first vehicle.

Claimed to be inspired by the Interceptor, JIA says the car will have an aluminium chassis, a bespoke V8 engine and a “fully analogue driving experience”, while being hand-built in the UK in extremely limited numbers.

A teaser image of the car shows a long bonnet, extended roofline and sloping rear profile with what appears to be prominent design elements on the lower portions of the front and rear bumpers.

It’ll be a significant departure from the brand’s current operations, which are centred around restoring and re-engineering classic Jensen Interceptors with modern equipment, such as GM’s V8 engines and AP Racing brakes.

“Taking the theme of the luxury British GT to fresh, thoroughly modern heights, JIA’s first car is designed and engineered from the ground up to deliver an unmatched, deeply immersive, V8-powered driving experience,” said managing director, David Duerden.

“While it takes inspiration from the Jensen Interceptor launched 60 years ago, this is certainly no ‘restomod’ or ‘continuation’ and will stand proudly as a completely all-new car in its own right.”

It’s not the first time JIA has teased the return of Jensen, announcing in 2011 that it would launch a new Interceptor-inspired grand tourer by 2014, a plan which never eventuated.