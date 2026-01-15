The past 12 months have seen Alfa Romeo’s BMW M3-challenging Giulia Quadrifoglio face execution, be spared and finally brought back into production, with the super sedan’s lifeline now being celebrated with a new special edition.

Alfa Romeo Australia today announced it’ll bring just 19 examples of the Giulia Quadrifoglio Estrema to local showrooms from February, becoming the most aggressive version of the model sold locally yet.

Priced from $186,990 before on-road costs, it’s $30,000 more than the standard Quadrifoglio, and almost $13,000 dearer than last year’s Super Sport limited edition.

An Akrapovič titanium exhaust has resulted in the twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 engine’s outputs climbing to 382kW and 608Nm, up 7kW and 8Nm on the standard car, and putting it past the BMW M3 Competition’s 375kW power figure (but not its 650Nm torque rating).

Drive continues to be sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, with Alfa Romeo noting the whole Giulia lineup also features a carbon-fibre driveshaft.

It’s not the only piece of carbon-fibre equipment on the Quadrifoglio Estrema, which now gets the lightweight material for its grille, mirror caps and door sills, complemented by monochrome badging, a black Giulia badge, black Brembo brakes behind dark 19-inch wheels, and special Alfa-logo door projector lights.

Optional equipment includes carbon ceramic brakes (a $15,590 extra), as well as Sparco carbon-back seats ($8350).

Buyers of the Giulia Quadrifoglio Estrema additionally get a certificate of authenticity from Alfa Romeo, as well as a limited-edition book on the brand’s 33 Stradale flagship.

All three paint finishes – Vulcano Black, Etna Red and Montreal Green – are available at no extra cost.

While just 19 examples of the Quadrifoglio Estrema are coming to Australia, Alfa Romeo recently gave the Giulia Quadrifoglio a lifeline, extending its production run to 2027 after walking back its plans to go EV-only from next year.