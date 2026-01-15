Ford will launch its latest Mustang variant tomorrow, but we’ve already seen what it’ll be thanks to a new video starring four-time Formula 1 champion, Max Verstappen.

As a part of the Red Bull and Racing Bulls Formula 1 tie-up with Ford as a powertrain supplier for 2026 and beyond, Verstappen and rookie Arvid Lindblad went head-to-head across a series of challenges, involving 100 years of Ford vehicles.

While the star of the show for Australian viewers is the final battle featuring the Ford Mustang Supercar, part-way through the video Verstappen gets behind the wheel of the new Mustang Dark Horse SC.

Now the flagship of the road-going Mustang Dark Horse lineup – but sitting well below the GT3-inspired Mustang GTD – the Dark Horse SC is claimed as the “most advanced, powerful and track-capable” model to wear the front-facing pony badge yet.

Ford hasn’t detailed its specifications, however we can see it features a more aggressive bodykit – with some noting its front end looks like the last of the Chevrolet Camaros – and new wheels with huge brakes sitting behind them.

Under the bonnet is expected to be a supercharged version of the 5.0-litre ‘Coyote’ V8 engine which powered the majority of the existing Mustang lineup, hence the ‘SC’ in the name.

While many speculated this would be the new Mustang GT350 or GT500, Ford has seemingly opted to not licence the names from Shelby, instead sticking with in-house names for its newest performance models.

In the video, it sounds like the engine is mated to an automatic transmission, though whether it’s the Dark Horse’s existing 10-speed torque-converter or an eight-speed dual-clutch – such as that found in the previous GT500 – remains to be seen.

The full unveiling of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC is due to take place tomorrow, alongside the Ford’s 2026 season launch and the reveal of a new ‘Ford Racing production road car’.