Recent reports from Europe have speculated the Touareg – the flagship of Volkswagen’s global lineup – will exit production in 2026, ending a near-25-year run for the SUV.

However, a new report by Automobilwoche has claimed the Volkswagen Touareg will return in 2029, and that it’ll move away from its traditional base of being twinned under the skin with the Porsche Cayenne.

Reportedly set to be rebranded as the ID. Touareg – aligning with Volkswagen’s new naming structure of using traditional names for its ID. family of EVs, such as the upcoming ID. Polo – the electric SUV will adopt the new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP).

SSP has long been in development and was first expected to underpin an Audi model, however the publication reports it’ll now debut in the ID. Touareg.

That’ll set the Touareg apart from the new electric Cayenne, which will run on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, already featured in the smaller Macan.

Automobilwoche also reports the Touareg may not go electric-only, with the SSP platform potentially being developed to support range-extender (EREV) models. Range-extenders use an onboard engine to charge the battery, though the battery can also be charged externally.

This would help Volkswagen bridge the gap between its traditionally engine-powered Touareg buyers and its transition to become an EV. It’s worth noting the current Volkswagen Touareg R is a plug-in hybrid, with its petrol engine assisted by an electric motor, accounting for about 30 per cent of local sales.

While the potential two to three year gap in production between the Touareg and ID. Touareg seems significant, Automobilwoche claims this would give Volkswagen time to convert the Bratislava plant in Slovakia to accommodate the SSP architecture.

According to the publication, there isn’t enough time to make this change at Volkswagen’s home factory in Wolfsburg.

Volkswagen is already facing enough problems at Wolfsburg, with Bloomberg reporting earlier this week that the new electric Golf is likely going to be delayed, following claims from insiders that retooling has stalled due to budget constraints.