Nissan Australia is preparing to enter the final year of having its long-running Y62 Patrol 4×4 in local showrooms, and it isn’t going to dwindle away.

Having arrived locally in 2013 – three years after its global launch – the big SUV has become a favourite among Australian customers, not only due to its 5.6-litre V8 engine but its off-road capabilities.

It set a nameplate sales record of 8293 examples delivered in 2024, and though it slipped to 6263 deliveries in 2025 – following a mid-year price increase that put its cost up by $5000 – it is the brand’s third-most popular, locally, behind only the X-Trail mid-size SUV and the Navara ute.

With the Y63 Patrol due in April 2027 – complete with a more potent and efficient twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 engine – the soon-to-be-outgoing Y62 won’t fade out of dealership lots before its successor arrives.

“Y62 is going well and we have a strong order bank,” Nissan Oceania managing director Andrew Humberstone told Torquecafe.

“[For] Y63, [we expect the] reveal towards the end of the year. We’re very excited about that

“We’ve been fighting to do what we can to get as many as soon as possible. There’s a flicker of light at the end of the tunnel there.

“But we’ve still got demand in excess of supply for the Y62, so it’s a lovely place to be in. We’re managing that carefully, because we don’t want to have an overflow, but we also want to optimise because of dealer profitability as well.”

Humberstone, who is about to depart his role and return to Nissan’s European division after a two-year stint locally, has long been a fan of the Y62 Patrol, and has said it’d be his pick to own if he was to remain in Australia.

“Personally, if I was staying in Australia, I’d be buying a Y62 V8 because I’m a bit of a hardcore traditionalist, and that’s what I’d be towing everything around in, then I’d have my nice Y63 as my company car.”

Last year, Humberstone mentioned the residual values of the V8 Patrol as a potential reason why customers remain interested in the almost decade-and-a-half old SUV.

“Selfishly, this is the car to buy now, because that’s the one I would keep and not sell,” he said in May.

“I think the residual values are going to go through the roof, because that’s what people are going to want.

“If I’m into any sort of boating or camping… Y63 [Patrol] is an amazing vehicle, but I’m old school still, so I have to manage my conscience by having one electric car and one V8, then I can say I’m neutral for the environment.

“If you’re a hardcore V8 [fan], it’s a good time to purchase now. I don’t think you’re going to have a problem with residual values.”

The Y63 Patrol has already gone on sale in the Middle East and the US, where production has been prioritised due to the size of both markets and their shared left-hand drive regulations.