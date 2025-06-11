Photos of the new Patrol Nismo leaked online thanks to Instagram accounts such as ‘Nissan111Patrol’, which posted images of the more on-road oriented large SUV.

The photos appear to be taken at a transport depot, and clearly show the bold visual changes which will adorn the next Patrol Nismo. This includes much lower-set body extensions at the front, side and rear, all complete with red highlights.

It appears to sit slightly lower than the Patrol we’ve officially seen at its reveal, while there’s also a new-look grille pattern and larger wheels – likely in black, given previous Nismo editions of Nissan models.

Images of the cabin also show there will be changes inside, with black suede and leather across the dashboard, while the steering wheel will get a red 12 o’clock centre market.

While it’s not yet known whether the Nismo additions will be purely cosmetic – like in the case of Toyota’s LandCruiser GR Sport – the previous Patrol Nismo points to there being some decent upgrades.

The Y62 Patrol Nismo featured more power (21kW to be exact) and Bilstein shocks, though it was never sold in Australia, having been exclusive to the Middle East in left-hand drive.

Given the ‘VR35DDTT’ engine in the Y63 Patrol – a twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 – produces 317kW and 700Nm, Nismo upgrades could push these outputs even further.

The related 3.0-litre V6 in the Nissan Z Nismo received a 11kW and 45Nm boost, with similar tweaks potentially putting the Patrol in the circa-330kW and 750Nm territory.

Nissan has not yet officially announced a launch date for the new Patrol Nismo.