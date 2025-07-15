The Australian Capital Territory has followed the lead of other populous states by introducing ‘JDM’ plates for local car owners, giving not only another level of customisation but also preventing hack jobs to some vehicles.

In a post on social media, ACT Attorney-General Tara Cheyne announced national capital motorists will be able to order new JDM number plates from October 2025.

The ACT’s JDM-style number plates measure 165mm tall and 330mm wide, allowing them to fit inside the dedicated bumper cut outs of Japanese domestic market vehicles which have been imported locally. This is in contrast to the standard size of government-issued number plates, which measure 134mm tall and 372mm wide.

To fit standard number plates, owners of imported Japanese cars have either had to modify their car’s bumpers to suit, or bend the number plates to fit the smaller space, something which can carry a fine if it’s deemed to obscure, deface or make the plate illegible.

JDM plates are already available in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania, given the larger overall number of vehicle registrations in each state.

According to Ms Cheyne, the JDM plates will start from $577.10 – the same price as European plates – however this price increases to $686.30 if motorists opt for a personalised combination.

In NSW, JDM plates start from $360, but cost $129 to $499 a year to keep. Victorians pay $620 with no ongoing fee, Queensland prices start from $495 through PPQ, South Australians can buy a pre-set combination for $267 or order custom combinations for $242 annually, and Tasmanians are charged $469 for a new plate.