BMW’s M division has announced it’s working on a set of new performance parts for the M2, aimed at owners who want to step things up a notch on their track days.

Teased online with camouflage hiding the finer details, it’s understood the new parts will consist of new front and rear bumpers, wheel-arches, a new bonnet and even a giant GT racing-style rear wing.

“BMW M Performance Parts is developing a street legal track day package to deliver pure performance. The track day package is expected to be introduced in 2026.”

It’s not yet known if the performance parts will include suspension and engine upgrades, with the standard M2 producing 353kW and 550Nm (manual) or 600Nm (automatic) from its twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six engine.

While the base M2 was already one of BMW’s fastest cars around the Nürburgring – setting a time of seven minutes and 38.706 seconds – the new M2 CS recently lowered the bar with a seven minute and 33.123 second lap.

The CS is not only more powerful (with an extra 37kW and 50Nm up its sleeve) but it’s also lighter, however the more expensive model wasn’t fitted with the new performance parts when it took the new class record at the ‘Ring.

It’s unclear whether the new M Performance Parts in development for the M2 will be available on the CS as well.