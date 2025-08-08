Utes have emerged as one of the most popular vehicles in Australia across the past decade, as vehicle dynamics have improved to a point where the average buyer doesn’t feel like they’re driving glorified farm equipment.

This has resulted in not only a big increase in the volume of utes sold but also the number of models on offer, with even companies like Kia joining in on the boom.

However, this doesn’t directly translate into sales success, and some brands are hesitant to offer utes available overseas to Australian buyers – thanks in part to the competitiveness of the market, as well as the cost of making their models in right-hand drive.

That may be holding back Renault, which last year revealed the Niagara Concept as its ute for South America, based on the Dacia Duster. Speaking to Australian media at the local launch of the Renault Duster, program director Julien Ferry confirmed a ute is in the works.

“On this very same platform we are building a car, which is called Niagara,” Ferry said. “It will be in the South American market, but it’s possible and let’s see if it comes to Australia.”

Due to its shared monocoque underpinnings with the Renault Duster, the production Niagara could be a departure from local best-sellers which are traditionally body-on-frame models.

However, when asked if a ute is on the cards locally, Renault Australia managing director Glen Sealey ruled it out for now.

“No, not today,” Sealey said, before jokingly adding, “You’ve never heard anyone say that before?”

“[The Niagara] is not in our portfolio today. It’s not available for us at the moment.

“There’s a lot of things I would like in life, but I don’t get [them]. I deal with what I can.”

The Duster already previously spawned a ute in the Renault Oroch, made in and for South America between since. Under the skin it’s based on the first-generation body-on-frame Duster, rather than the monocoque second-generation model.

Despite arguably being better suited to Australia’s ute buyers who want some of the lifestyle benefits without sacrificing ride quality, there are no car-based utes on sale locally today.

That’s in contrast to the US, where the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz are sold, based on the same platforms as the Escape and Santa Fe, respectively.

