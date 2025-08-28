The Ford Falcon reached the end of the line in Australia back in October 2016, followed by the Mondeo leaving its traditional homes of the UK and Europe in 2022.

While the Mondeo remains on sale, it’s only available in China and is rebadged as the Taurus for the Middle East, with the two regions being the only places where Ford is currently marketing a sedan.

That’s one step closer to changing though, with a report by Automotive News claiming a Mustang-derived four-door sedan could launch as soon as early 2028, at least in the US.

It’s not the first we’ve heard of the model. A Mustang sedan was reportedly previewed to North American dealers last year, and prior to this Ford CEO Jim Farley told media outlets it could launch a four-door version of the pony car, as long as it has “all the performance and attitude of the original.”

The sedan could potentially adopt the Mach 4 nameplate – similar to the previous Mustang Mach 1 performance flagship, as well as the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. Earlier this year the Mach 4 nameplate was trademarked in the US and Australia.

Ford still holds the trademark for Falcon to be used on vehicles in Australia, though only until April 2028. It’s held that name locally since 1959.

It’s unlikely the ‘Mach 4’ will adopt the Mustang’s overall design, as the current ‘S650’ model is reportedly set to be facelifted in 2026 and enter a new generation in 2029.

However, if it’s based on the same platform as the Mustang, that could lend the two-door model’s choice of engine options, currently consisting of a turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder and a 5.0-litre V8.

If Ford does launch a sedan – and brings it to Australia – it will occupy an increasingly smaller segment, both in terms of choice and overall sales.

In 2015, the Falcon’s last full year on sale in Australia, large passenger vehicles accounted for 3.8 per cent of the new car market, with 19 models on sale.

Fast forward to 2025 and that figure is at just 0.2 per cent across 15 models, two of which are electric derivatives of combustion-powered vehicles.

It’s unlikely Ford will go down the electric route with the Mach 4, having reportedly ruled out the next-generation Mustang offering battery power.