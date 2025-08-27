On July 30, Suzuki ordered deliveries of the Jimny XL to be paused globally, though it didn’t detail why the command had been given to its regional outposts.

Today deliveries have resumed, following what the Australian division calls an “investigation into the model”, with local buyers who kept their deposits in place now able to purchase the SUV.

“While this pause was undoubtedly disruptive, it was absolutely the right step to ensure we deliver on this promise,” said Suzuki Australia general manager, Michael Pachota.

“I want to personally thank our customers and dealer partners for their patience and support throughout this period. With sales now resuming, we’re excited to continue delivering one of the most loved vehicles in our line-up for Australian drivers.”

According to Suzuki Australia, “Suzuki Motor Corporation has confirmed that there are no concerns regarding the Jimny XL’s quality, safety, performance or compliance”.

The Jimny XL is exclusively built in India, as opposed to the three-door Jimny which was exclusively supplied to Australia from Japan.

However, production of the smaller SUV was suspended for Australia earlier this year, as it was set to fall foul of Australian Design Rules implemented in March, mandating certain performance requirements for autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems.

Though the three-door Jimny is equipped with AEB, its system didn’t meet the requirements of the new regulation. That’s despite its larger five-door Jimny XL sibling being compliant, owing to its more advanced dual-camera system, rather than the smaller model’s single camera.

At the time of it being removed from sale, Suzuki said it would have stock to see it through to the end of the year – and until the upgraded ADR-compliant model arrived – however last month Pachota told Torquecafe there might be a period when no three-door Jimny is in local showrooms.

Reports from Japanese publication Creative Trend have claimed the AEB-upgraded three-door Jimny would enter production in August.