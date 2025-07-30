The five-door Suzuki Jimny XL is currently subject to a stop-sale notice globally, extending to Australian examples of the small off-roader.

Suzuki Australia general manager Michael Pechora today told Torquecafe deliveries of the five-door Jimny – sold as the Jimny XL locally – had been paused, following a worldwide request from the Japanese carmaker.

It’s understood the stop-sale applies to a quality control finding, but does not constitute a safety issue. Owners of existing vehicles can continue to drive their cars.

The Jimny XL is exclusively built in India, while the three-door Jimny is produced both in India and Japan, though local stock only came from the latter nation.

It’s the second major announcement for the Jimny in Australia this year, after production of the pint-sized three-door was suspended for Australia earlier this year.

In February, Suzuki announced production had been suspended as the three-door Jimny would not comply with Australian Design Rules, mandating certain performance requirements for autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems.

Though the three-door Jimny is equipped with AEB, its system didn’t meet the requirements of the new regulation. That’s despite its larger five-door Jimny XL sibling being compliant, owing to its more advanced dual-camera system, rather than the smaller model’s single camera.

Earlier this month, Japanese publication Creative Trend reported the three-door Jimny is set to get upgrades from August, which includes the dual-camera system.

These upgrades will reportedly be applied to both the automatic and manual versions of the Jimny, however a price rise is almost certain.