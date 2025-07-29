The Suzuki Fronx is soon arriving in Australia after more than 18 months of delays, but it’s launching with a headline price to make it the cheapest hybrid* SUV on the market.

Initially due to launch in the first quarter of 2024, the Fronx will arrive in September with a price of $28,990 before on-road costs, with just a sole variant available.

That means it undercuts the Tiggo 4 Hybrid Urban as the most affordable hybrid SUV, coming slightly under its Chinese rival’s $29,990 drive-away figure. Suzuki Australia has hinted the Fronx will launch with a drive-away price under $30,000.

However, while the Tiggo 4 Pro hybrid has a traditional hybrid system which mates a petrol engine to an electric motor, the Fronx’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder is a mild-hybrid – and a 12-volt system at that.

The system helps to cut down on fuel consumption through the engine’s alternator, which incorporates an integrated starter-generator. This assists on take-off, can charge the 12-volt battery under braking and sharpen the start-stop system.

Suzuki’s quoted figures of 76kW and 137Nm are more potent than the smaller Swift’s 61kW/112Nm outputs, though it’s well short of the 71kW/118Nm petrol engine and 150kW/310Nm electric motor in the Tiggo 4 Pro hybrid.

Drive is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Suzuki claims the Fronx consumes 4.9L/100km on the combined lab test cycle, theoretically providing more than 750km of range from its 37 litre fuel tank.

Crucially, its emissions of 113g/km is below the government’s New Vehicle Efficiency Standard limit of 141g/km in 2025 and 117g/km in 2026, though it’ll come in above the target from 2027.

Built in India and running on the same platform as the Baleno – no longer sold in Australia – the Fronx measures 3995mm long, 1765mm wide, and 1550mm tall on a 2520mm wheelbase.

With the back seats up, the Fronx can store 304 litres, increasing to 605 litres when folded.

Standard equipment includes:

16-inch alloy wheels

Tyre repair kit

LED headlights with auto high-beam

LED tail lights

Power-adjustable and heated mirrors

Push-start

Leather upholstery

Manual-adjustable front seats with heating

Telescopic and tilt steering wheel

4.2-inch TFT display

9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Six-speaker sound system

Climate control

Autonomous emergency braking with junction, pedestrian and cyclist detection

Adaptive cruise control

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear cross-traffic alert

Traffic sign recognition

Lane-keep assist

Lane departure prevention

Surround-view camera (360 degree view)

A choice of four single-tone paint colours will be available (Arctic White Pearl, Grandeur Grey Pearl Metallic, Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic and Bluish Black Pearl), alongside three two-tone options with a Bluish Black Pearl roof (Lucent Orange Pearl Metallic, Opulent Red Pearl Metallic, Splendid Silver Pearl Metallic).

Servicing is required every 12 months or 15,000km, whichever comes first. Prices are capped at $329, $399, $549, $399 and $329 for the first five visits.

First deliveries of the Suzuki Fronx are due to take place in September 2025.