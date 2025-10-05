It’s no secret that Rolls-Royce buyers are well-heeled, but this US couple has gone leaps and bounds to pay tribute to their beloved pooch.

Simply called the Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey, this one-off bespoke commission started life as the Spectre EV, but has been turned into a mobile show of love for their Golden Retriever x Labrador mix.

This includes unique two-tone paintwork – with Crystal Fusion and Beautiful Bailey colours – which also features a finishing touch of the dog’s paw print in Rose Gold, a colour also used on its Spirit of Ecstasy bonnet emblem.

It’s a similar case inside, with Moccasin and Crème Light leather teamed with Dark Spice and Casden Tan accents, and High Gloss Royal Walnut veneer wood surfaces, all to make it look like the hues of Bailey’s coat.

Of course, no tribute is complete without a portrait of the subject, with Bailey getting his own lifelike marquetry on the waterfall between the rear seats, composed of more than 180 pieces of veneer, some of which had never before been used by Rolls-Royce.

A second-smaller tribute to Bailey is positioned on the passenger side of the dashboard, again featuring a recreation of his paw print, which has been engraved on the Rose Gold scuff plates.

“We are lifelong car enthusiasts, yes, but we are also lifelong animal lovers, and our dog Bailey is a cherished member of our family,” Bailey’s owners said.

“When we started our Rolls-Royce Spectre commission, we saw the opportunity to create something beautiful which would remind us of him for decades to come.

“Working with the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective, we were surprised at every turn with their wonderful ideas – the wood inlay, or the paw prints on the sill – which added so much to the experience. Spectre Bailey is everything we hoped for and more; it’s a joyful tribute to our loyal companion.”

There’s no word yet on what Bailey thinks of it, though given the Spectre runs on air suspension, it’s unlikely he’ll find the ride ruff.