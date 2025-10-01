Well before its vehicles became the support cars of choice for long-distance cyclists, Skoda made some very interesting cars behind the iron curtain, with the 110R being one of the coolest of the lot.

Like a Porsche 911 it was rear-engined, with its relatively small 1.1-litre four-cylinder engine later expanded to 1.3, 1.8 and even 2.0-litre capacities in order to go rallying.

Though Skoda is now focused on making liftbacks, wagons and SUVs, one of the Czech brand’s designers, Richard Švec, decided to modernise the 110R, using its current ‘Modern Solid’ ethos.

What’s transpired is one of the best-looking concept in recent years, with active aero on the front bumper, big turbo-fan wheels, rear quarter-panel air intakes and a short wheelbase, making it look set to go rallying once more.

Some of these elements as well as the racing seats and roll cage inside honour the rally-spec 130RS, with Švec saying his design was completed with young drivers in mind.

“The car’s form is strongly defined, leaning more toward geometric precision rather than organic shaping,” he said in a media release.

“I’ve always had a passion for elegant cars. I appreciate the blend of clean volumes with simple details, which the 110R embodies perfectly. What I was also impressed by was this models crossover into the world of motorsport.

“I didn’t want to take the retro route. My aim was to create a completely new form while carefully integrating subtle nods to the character-defining features of the 110R. I wanted the design to feel as innovative as possible.

“Each element had to be treated with care – to avoid slipping into retro territory while still preserving the car’s identity. From the very beginning, it was clear that finding the right balance of proportions and volumetric shaping would be the key.”

One element that’s decidedly non-retro is the powertrain, which in the case of this concept is electric, with some of the cooling ducts channelled towards a potential battery.

Sadly, it’s unlikely the reborn Skoda 110R will reach production, as the brand’s future model rollout is set to largely reflect its current lineup.