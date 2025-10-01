Toyota is set to launch a self-charging hybrid version of the LandCruiser 4×4 in Australia throughout the opening half of 2026, providing greater outputs for the big SUV.

But it might not be the only electrified version of the popular model, with Japan’s Creative Trend reporting a plug-in hybrid LandCruiser 300 Series is on the cards.

According to the publication, the PHEV will use a twin-turbo V6 engine – likely the 3.5-litre petrol, rather than the 3.3-litre diesel – and the electric motor generator found in the upcoming LandCruiser hybrid, which adopts a parallel hybrid layout.

However, it’ll also feature a larger battery to allow the LandCruiser to be driven for greater distances and at higher speeds on electric-only power. The hybrid powertrain in the 300 Series hybrid, shared with the Tundra pickup, can only solely run on electric power at speeds below 30km/h.

Creative Trend speculates the bigger battery pack could lead to a further reduction in the LandCruiser’s fuel tank size.

While the current turbo-diesel and petrol-only (not sold in Australia) versions of the LandCruiser can hold 80 litres in the main tank, the hybrid has a reduced capacity of 68 litres, with the PHEV claimed to have as little as a 50 litre capacity.

It’s not clear whether the 30 litre sub tank which extends the current model’s 110 litre capacity would remain.

Toyota is also familiar with compromising rear packaging to make room for a battery, with the 250 Series LandCruiser Prado receiving criticism for its reduced capacity boot, due to the placement of its 48-volt battery to feed the mild-hybrid system.

Due to this, the publication claims the theoretical driving range of the LandCruiser PHEV would be about 600km maximum, based on the small fuel tank and added weight of the battery – far less than the circa-1200km figure achievable in the diesel.

It could help Toyota sell the LandCruiser in markets with stricter emissions regulations though, as most PHEVs return largely unachievable fuel consumption and CO2 output results in lab tests.

It’s also worth noting that the upcoming plugless LandCruiser hybrid is going to be marketed as a ‘performance hybrid’ in Australia, likely due to its inability to save fuel compared to the turbo-diesel.

In lab tests of the US market Lexus LX, the hybrid consumes just 0.6L/100km less than the non-hybrid petrol engine, which in Australia is more than 3.0L/100km thirstier than the diesel. US versions of the LX700h also weigh approximately 130kg more than their non-hybrid counterparts.

While the TNGA-F platform which underpins the 300 Series LandCrusier also supports turbocharged four-cylinder engines – such as a 2.4-litre hybrid in the Prado, sold in the US as the Land Cruiser – it’s unlikely this will be used in the full-size SUV.