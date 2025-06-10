As Jaguar moves to become an electric-only brand while also moving upmarket, it has announced Australia will receive 60 examples of the F-pace SVR 575 Ultimate Edition.

Set to be the final Jaguar with V8 power to grace our shorts, the $182,235 before on-road costs super SUV features a supercharged 5.0-litre mill under the bonnet, producing 423kW and 700Nm. Jaguar quotes a 0-100km/h time of 4.0 seconds.

Those outputs are unchanged from last year’s SVR 575 Edition, which was priced from $155,296 before on-roads.

Ultimate Edition-exclusive features and equipment include specific badging, a 22-inch forged diamond-turned gloss black and grey wheels, a black exterior package plus the choice of four colours: Sorrento Yellow Gloss, British Racing Green Gloss, Icy White Gloss and Ligurian Black Satin.

Owners of the Ultimate Edition will also get their own bespoke car cover, adding to the SUV’s exclusivity.

Equipment which carries across from previous V8-powered F-Paces includes privacy glass, a sliding panoramic roof, head-up display, 14-way heated and cooled Ebony semi-aniline leather seats, and a surround-view camera.

“A comprehensive package of technical enhancements developed and engineered by Jaguar’s high-performance experts endow the F-Pace SVR 575 Ultimate Edition with a performance focused character with everyday usability,” the brand says.

Once the F-Pace leaves Australian showrooms, the next Jaguar to go on sale here is set to be the production version of the Type 00 concept, the controversial grand tourer spearheading the brand’s upmarket push.

Jaguar has already stopped selling new cars in the UK, however the F-Pace – its best-selling model – will continue to be produced for other markets until early 2026.

Last year, Jaguar delivered 428 examples of the F-Pace in Australia, meaning it outsold the fellow luxury SUVs such as the Genesis GV80 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. Those 428 deliveries also accounted for more than half of Jaguar’s 743 delivery total.