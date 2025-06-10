Porsche faces a difficult choice – should it build an all-electric supercar to help boost the image of electric cars at a time when its all-electric plans are faltering?

That appears to be the scenario for the Porsche Mission X, the battery-powered supercar the brand revealed in June 2023 but has yet to confirm for production. The problem is, since 2023 the electric vehicle (EV) landscape has changed dramatically, including the German brand’s own plans.

Originally Porsche wanted electric versions of its Macan, Cayenne and a new upper-large SUV, codenamed K1, as well as its 718 sports cars. However, the Macan EV is selling slower than anticipated and the 718 program has been delayed by battery supply, forcing a strategy re-think.

In that context, the idea of launching an extremely expensive and low-volume supercar seems like a difficult business case to create.

When asked about the chances of Mission X reaching production, as it now hits two years since it was revealed, Angus Fitton, vice president of public relations for Porsche North America, was non-commital.

“I’m afraid we’re not in a position right now to answer that question. So the best we can offer is kind of ‘watch this space,’” he said.

Instead, Fitton turned the conversation to the newly-revealed Porsche 963 RSP, the one-off road-legal version of its Le Mans Hypercar. And, as we reported last week, the company hasn’t ruled out producing either more road-legal or track-only versions of the 963 LMDh for private buyers.

“ We have received questions, yes, I can tell that I know that Urs [Kuratle, Director of Factor Racing Porsche Motorsport] and JD [Jonathan Diuguid, Managing Director Porsche Penske Motorsport] have had [questions too]. Whether that translates into anything more serious, that’ll need to wait for another day,” Fitton explained.

“But certainly people are asking the questions of us, because inevitably you look at the teaser and look at some of the speculation and press [and people say] ‘Hey, you guys working on something?’ and that conversation. It’ll be interesting to see what comes out after June 6th, when this is revealed, what the feedback is.

“But no, there is no harm in asking. We’ll always listen and as Urs said earlier, you know, never say never, but for now, this is a one-of-one this car.”