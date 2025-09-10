The British brand is following the lead of Ferrari by branching out into more licensed products to transition away from being seen as a pure car company, and instead as an accessible luxury brand.

This is taking place with two new unique and quite different products: a mini Formula 1 car, and a series of kid’s prams.

In Australia, the new ‘Aston Martin F1 Go Kart’ is set to go on sale at Aldi from September 13, as one of the German giant’s famed ‘middle-aisle buys’.

Measuring 120cm long, 64cm wide and 56cm tall (to the top of the seat), it’s powered by two 35-watt motors, which are fed by a 7Ah, 12-volt battery.

Not only does it have high and low speed functions but there’s also front and rear lights, while separate accelerator and brake pedals sit on either side of the steering column.

Despite being primarily designed for children, Aldi lists it as having an “adjustable frame to fit for different ages”, providing enough grey area to tempt some adults.

Something which is unquestionably a child-only product is Aston Martin’s new range of strollers, sold through specialist egg.

Unfortunately not called the Lance Strollers, the prams incorporate honeycomb-detailed wheels which were inspired by the Aston Martin Valour and Victor, while the main handle also features a textured Aston Martin logo.

Overseas, the strollers are available in three colours: green with lime accents (mimicking the Aston Martin Formula 1 cars), light grey with black accents, and dark grey with white accents.

“This collaboration with egg represents a perfect synergy, extending the very essence of Aston Martin into a new chapter of our customers’ lives,” Stefano Saporetti, director of brand diversification at Aston Martin said in a media release.

“Just like the Aston Martin DBX brought performance and versatility to family travel, the new stroller will offer parents a stylish, functional and high-quality option delivering the Aston Martin experience to the full family.

“The Aston Martin egg isn’t just a stroller but is bringing our passion for exceptional design, meticulous craftsmanship, and engineering excellence to products that enhance every aspect of a luxury lifestyle. It’s a testament to the pursuit of performance and beauty, no matter the journey.”

Aston Martin may have some way to go yet to be as successful as Ferrari, which gained retail momentum in the late 2000s and early 2010s following the appointment of Dany Bahar as its senior vice president, commercial and brand.