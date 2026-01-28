The move from General Motors to Ford for Triple Eight’s Supercars campaign in 2026 means its championship-winning driver can be more at ease about sharing what’s in his garage.

Will Brown has taken to social media once again to open up on one of his – and his dad Shane’s – recent classic car purchases, a 1970 Ford Falcon XW GT-HO Phase II.

Built as Ford’s second iteration of factory-backed homologation specials to take on Mount Panorama in the Bathurst 500, the XW Phase II received a 351 cubic-inch (5.8-litre) ‘Cleveland’ V8 engine, a big Holley carburettor and a four-speed manual transmission to make it rapid in a straight line.

These upgrades paid off, with the late Allan Moffat winning the 1970 edition of the race, helping Ford to sell all 267 reported examples of the XW Phase II road cars.

According to Brown, his example – one of just 36 made in Track Red, contrasted with gold side stripes and black bonnet stripe – has only been owned by three families including his own, most recently coming from the same owner of 46 years.

Brown and his father were approached by the now-former owner after last year’s opening Supercars Championship round, and decided to pay half each for the iconic Australian muscle car, which can easily fetch more than $300,000 in good condition.

Having gone its whole life with no modifications or restorations apart from a closed-door respray, Brown says it’ll be kept in original condition – much the same as his recently purchased Nissan Skyline R31 Silhouette GTS.

Purchased by Brown at auction, the red Skyline has just over 8000km on its odometer, wears its original ‘GTS 89’ number plates, and is examples #181 of 200 built by Nissan’s local Special Vehicles Division.