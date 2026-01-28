Not content with its entry in prototype sportscar racing in the World Endurance Championship, Genesis is now teasing a potential Dakar Rally entry.

Dubbed the X Skorpio Concept (no relation to The Simpsons’ Hank Scorpio), this new off-road beat has reportedly been inspired by the deserts of the United Arab Emirates. And it isn’t a typical concept car, with new panels draped over an existing model underneath.

Instead Genesis worked with off-road racing specialists to create a tube-frame, race-style chassis powered by an 820kW/1152Nm V8 engine. The coupe-like X Skorpio features 40-inch off-road tyres wrapped around 18-inch beadlock wheels, “finely tuned suspension”, “extreme” ground clearance and Brembo Motorsport brakes.

While it’s unlikely to make production, it does tease the idea that Genesis is seriously considering a Dakar Rally entry in the near-future.

“The X Skorpio concept is an extreme off-road vehicle designed to be driven across the toughest and harshest terrain,” explained Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Genesis.

“With a tubular frame, a full roll cage and many components sourced directly from off-road endurance racing specialists, the X Skorpio Concept explores yet another facet of the Genesis brand and highlights our intent to inject emotion and adrenaline into different segments.”

But while the X Skorpio is unlikely to hit a Genesis showroom anytime soon, it does open the door to the luxury brand following in the wheel-tracks of the Hyundai XRT off-road packages. Genesis could follow the same plan it is rolling out with its upcoming line-up of Magma high-performance models and add Skorpio variants of its SUV range.

This was highlighted by the simultaneous reveal of the GV60 Outdoors Concept, GV70 Outdoors Concept and GV80 Desert Edition at the same time as the X Skorpio. Notably, Genesis revealed no details or information about the trio of production-based concepts beyond their names.

Under Donkerwolke’s leadership, the Hyundai-owned luxury brand is making a name for itself producing attention-grabbing concept cars with the X Skorpio joining the X Gran Equator, G90 Wingback, X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible in the last year.

“We create concept cars to inspire and ignite authentic passion for our vision,” Donkerwolke said. “They are designed to deepen the emotional connection with our customers by showcasing the ultimate desirability they’ve always dreamt of. At Genesis, we craft cars that drive emotional expansion, showcasing not only our design philosophy but also the future technologies that personalise and elevate lifestyles.”