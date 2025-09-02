Aston Martin scored a double-points finish at the Dutch Grand Prix, and one of its cars even led a dozen laps in parts of the race – even if it was the safety car.

For the third time in four years, Aston Martin rolled out a new safety car for Formula 1, debuting the new Vantage S as the pack leader under slower conditions.

The Vantage has served as one of the F1 safety cars since 2021, with Aston Martin’s coupe alternating with versions of the Mercedes-AMG GT between races.

In 2022, Max Verstappen compared the Vantage to “a turtle” following the Australian Grand Prix, due to its relative lack of pace compared to the AMG GT. A significant update to the Vantage road car and safety car in 2024 helped to correct this.

In July, Aston Martin launched the Vantage S, with its AMG-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine now producing 500kW and 800Nm, an increase of 11kW, though arguably the most important changes were to its handling characteristics.

The Vantage S benefits from hardware and software calibration changes to its Bilstein DTC adaptive dampers, which Aston Martin claims has led to greater front-end feel and response. At the rear, the spring aid is softer to improve lower-speed ride quality, while further adjustments have been made to the camber, toe and caster settings.

In addition to the changes under the skin, the Vantage S is set apart from the base Vantage by its new bonnet blades, red-striped front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser, as well as a wider rear spoiler, claimed to produce 44kg more downforce at the coupe’s 325km/h top speed, for a total of 111kg.

Of course, the F1 safety car gets further additions, such as an FIA lightbar and relevant interior equipment for driver Bernd Mayländer and his offsider.

“The introduction of the Vantage S as the Official FIA safety car of Formula 1 represents yet another clear step forward in the Vantage’s performance capability, exhibiting capabilities that further allow me to effectively respond quickly and safely when we receive the call for on-track deployment,” Mayländer said in a media release.

In addition to the Vantage S, Aston Martin also supplies the F1 medical car, a DBX707 driven by Australian Karl Reindler, former V8 Supercars racer.