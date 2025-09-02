Ford has been celebrating its 100th year in Australia throughout 2025, first with a big birthday bash in April, and now via more accessible means: stamps.

The Blue Oval and Australia Post have released a limited-edition stamp collection which features four iconic locally made Fords from the brand’s past 100 years of local operations – even if it stopped producing vehicles Down Under in October 2016.

Priced from $1.70 each, the four stamps depict a quartet of important cars: the Model T, the XP Falcon, the XA Falcon GT, and the FG-X Falcon XR8.

The Model T was the first Ford to be produced in Geelong, having already been made for the prior 17 years in the US and other overseas countries.

Ford’s XP Falcon may not have been the first to wear the nameplate locally – having followed the XK, XL and XM – however it started true growth for the brand, having become the first Australian car to win the coveted Wheels ‘Car of the Year’ award in 1965.

It was also immortalised after completing 70,000 miles (112,654km) in nine days around the Ford durability track at the You Yangs proving ground, home to the global development of the current Ranger and Everest.

The XA Falcon was equally important to Australia, being the first locally designed Falcon following the US-based first and second-generation models. In two-door ‘hardtop’ form, the Falcon GT won the 1973 and 1974 editions of the Bathurst 1000, and led to the equally beautiful XB and XC models.

Finally, the FG-X signalled the end of local production, not only for the Falcon but also Ford Australia, with the production line coming to a stop for the last time on October 7, 2016.

While the final Falcon made locally was an XR6, the XR8 was the flagship of the model range, having borrowed much of its mechanical components from the FG FPV GT.

All four of the stamps were designed by Australia Post’s Sharon Rodziewicz, and rendered by Peter Hughes – ironically the head of General Motors Design Australia for more than two decades, and the man behind some of Holden’s most iconic racing liveries.

“As we celebrate Ford Australia’s Centenary, we’re excited to collaborate with Australia Post to commemorate four notable models from the past 100 years,” said Andrew Birkic, President and CEO of Ford Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re honoured that Ford has found a place in the lives of so many Australians through the decades, and this new collectable stamp range is a keepsake for all fans that bleed blue.

“As we look to the next 100 years, these four models are a reminder of our roots, and how Australian motoring continues to evolve.”