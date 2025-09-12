Called Shell EV-Plus Thermal Fluid, the new thermal management fluid was developed to reduce EV charge times by keeping battery packs cooler for longer.

Developed in collaboration with RML Group, Shell created a 34kWh battery pack which uses the fluid to allow it to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 10 minutes, at a calculated rate of approximately 142kW.

The fluids are electrically non-conductive, resulting in better heat transfer within the battery pack while also providing better protection against potential thermal events which can lead to EV fires.

“If utilised in a carefully designed lightweight and aerodynamic car operating with an economy of 10km/kWh, a charging rate of 24km per minute spent charging would be achieved – significantly higher than the typical 5km per minute currently attained by many existing BEV designs by optimising performance whilst significantly reducing the number and mass of components.”

Shell’s lead engineer for the EV-Plus Thermal Fluids, Robert Mainwaring, added: “Consumers are in pursuit of better energy efficiency, longer driving range and faster charging”.

“Our ambition within this project was to show how Shell EV-Plus Thermal Fluids can support significant reductions in charging time without compromising cell integrity and lifetime.

“By embracing advanced thermal management solutions, we believe this will open the door to a new generation of more sustainable, efficient and cost-effective battery electric vehicle solutions.”

The new thermal fluid joins Shell’s existing range of EV-specific products, such as transmission fluids, coolants and grease.

Of course, oil and fuel companies transitioning to the EV space is nothing new, with multiple brands such as Ampol and BP offering electric car chargers alongside their petrol and diesel bowsers.