No one could have envisioned what the Fast and Furious franchise would become when the first installment launched in 2001, which quickly spawned a sequel in 2004 and then arguably the high watermark in 2006: Tokyo Drift.

Existing largely outside the main franchise – until the storylines were brought closer together in later films – The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift was arguably the first show of Japanese car culture in a Hollywood film, and one of the nation’s legendary cars was there to take centre stage.

Owned in the film by retired drifter Han – portrayed by Sung Kang – this bright orange and black FD Mazda RX-7 was a revelation, thanks in part to its wild and now iconic Veilside Fortune bodykit.

Now, one of the many examples used for filming, and just one of two understood to have survived, this RX-7 is being auctioned by Bonhams in the UK, where it now resides.

Said to be mainly used for “stunt and static scenes rather than drifting sequences”, this 1992 Mazda RX-7 is fitted with one of the most recognisable bodykits in automotive film history – short of the ‘Eleanor’ Mustang from Gone in 60 Seconds.

Said to add 200mm to the RX-7’s width with only its roof and boot remaining untouched, its Andrew Racing Evolution 5 wheels sit underneath the larger guards.

As with other cars from the franchise – like the record-breaking Bayside Blue R34 Skyline GT-R from the fourth film – the modifications go beyond cosmetic changes, with the RX-7 reportedly running a rebuilt RE-Amemiya two-rotor engine, with a new clutch, brakes, coilover suspension, and Blitz Nur-Spec exhaust system.

There are reminders of its past life, such as ‘#71 HANS’ labels on the passenger door, engine bay, and scuttle, as well as marks left by camera mounts used during filming. The cabin also features Veilside racking seats, carbon fibre, aluminium, velour, vinyl, and chrome trim.

Of course, because it was from the mid-2000s, there’s also an Alpine sound system with twin amplifiers.

Bonhams estimates the RX-7 could sell for between £250,000 and £350,000 – approximately A$520,000 to A$730,000 – which would make it an expensive example of the marque, but far from the dearest Fast and Furious car to be auctioned.

That title belongs to the aforementioned R34 Skyline GT-R, which in May 2023 was sold at another Bonhams auction for US$1.18 million (A$1.75 million at the time) – or US$1.357 million (A$2 million) including auction fees.

This is understood to be the most anyone has paid for a Nissan Skyline GT-R.

The RX-7 auction will take place on July 11 at 2pm, UK time.