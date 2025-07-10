Jaguar Land Rover – now known simply as JLR – is keen to change the appearance of its “house of brands”, which has so far involved a controversial rebrand of Jaguar ahead of its electric-only, upmarket push.

Changes aren’t limited to the leaping cat brand though, with Range Rover getting a new logo for the first time in 55 years, set to be affixed to its upcoming debut EV.

Uncovered by Autocar as a part of a recent JLR presentation, the new Range Rover logo features two ‘Rs’ with the bottom one inverted, which will be the brand’s new motif on its vehicles.

However, it won’t replace the classic ‘Range Rover’ script found on Land Rover’s most luxurious models, with JLR telling the UK outlet the new motif “has been developed as a smaller symbol for where our familiar Range Rover device mark does not fit, such as on a label or as part of a repeating pattern, and within event spaces where an emblem is more appropriate”.

Given the expansive size of most Range Rover models, it can be assumed the new motif will find itself on wheel centre caps.

In addition to the inverted R motif, Autocar also uncovered a ‘Range Rover pattern’, designed as a checkered arrangement with the letter R.

The move to introduce new bespoke branding on Range Rover models comes after JLR launched its “house of brands” approach in 2023, which effectively made Range Rover, Defender and Discovery into off-shoots, rather than models of the Land Rover brand.

Despite this, the Land Rover badge will still feature on future models, though it may not take the price of place it once did.

Jaguar made headlines across the wider press last year when it launched an ambitious rebrand – centred around the tagline ‘Copy Nothing’ – ahead of its move to only selling EVs, with the Type 00 grand tourer set to be its first offering.