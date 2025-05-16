From launch, the 250 Series Prado was only available with five seats in base GX and high-spec Altitude guise, leaving the popular GXL, the mid-range VX and flagship Kakadu as seven-seaters.

While the Prado GXL has never been offered as a five-seater, the space limitations imposed by the new model’s raised cargo floor in seven-seat guise reduced its usability, to the tune of almost 50 litres of storage capacity compared with the two-rower.

Now a five-seat GXL has been added to the six-strong lineup, priced from $78,990 before on-road costs.

That’s $6490 more than the GX, but $1000 less than its seven-seat GXL twin.

The addition of the five-seat GXL also gives Toyota a point of difference compared to the Ford Everest, which is only available with five seats in its most basic Ambiente guise.

Though the Prado remains available to order as a five-seater in Altitude trim, the addition of the five-seat GXL gives potential customers more choice when ordering their SUVs.

It’ll be sure to increase the gap between the Toyota and Ford off-roaders in Australia’s sales race, with the Prado notching up 10,674 deliveries between January and April 2025, compared to the Everest’s 7220 registrations.

However, last month the Ford Everest outsold the Toyota Prado – 2234 deliveries to 2233.