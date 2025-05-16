The Toyota bZ4X Touring is a larger, more lifted wagon-esque model than the standard bZ4X electric SUV, and like its smaller sibling, it’s almost identical to a Subaru.

Toyota Australia has confirmed it’ll bring the bZ4X Touring to local showrooms, due in the first half of 2026.

Based on the Subaru Trailseeker, the bZ4X Touring features a redesigned front fascia, adopting the looks of its recently facelifted bZ4X stablemate, with Toyota’s new headlight signature to match.

There is more commonality with the Trailseeker at the rear, where Toyota’s changes have been largely limited to a different bashplate and fitting its own logo, albeit one in tiny text.

Measuring 5110mm long, 1860mm wide and 1675mm tall, the bZ4X Touring is 150mm longer and 25mm taller than the bZ4X, which translates to 850L of boot space – significantly more than the existing model’s 441L figure.

Ground clearance is unchanged at 211mm.

Toyota Australia has locked in the bZ4X Touring’s larger 74.7kWh battery pack for local examples, identical to the unit set to be found in the updated bZ4X.

Power is even higher, with the Touring developing 280kW from its dual-motor, all-wheel drive system.

In the Subaru Trailseeker, this powertrain delivers a 0-97km/h time (0-60mph) of 4.4 seconds – making the bZ4X Touring potentially one of the fastest-accelerating Toyotas on sale.

While Australian specifications have yet to be locked in, US versions of the bZ4X Touring get 18-inch wheels, a surround-view camera, a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker sound system, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist as standard.

Like the bZ4X, higher-spec versions get additional equipment, such as ventilated seats (in addition to heating), a panoramic glass roof, a nine-speaker JBL sound system, plus a digital rear view mirror.

Pricing will be confirmed for Australia closer to its arrival.