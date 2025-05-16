Launching first in US and Canadian market vehicles, Apple CarPlay Ultra will eventually roll out across more brands such as Hyundai, Kia, Genesis and Porsche – the latter of which was previously set to debut the new system.

Australian Aston Martin customers will be able to order models with CarPlay Ultra from mid-late 2025, depending on the vehicle.

CarPlay Ultra will be able to be retrofitted into Aston Martins running the brand’s current-generation infotainment system, though both software and/or hardware changes may be required.

Though its name hints at the closeness to Apple’s current smartphone mirroring system, CarPlay Ultra takes things up a notch, being displayed not only on the infotainment screen but also digital instrument clusters.

In addition to access to the applications available in CarPlay currently, Ultra will allow users to control certain vehicle functions like the heating and cooling system, plus the radio via Apple’s own interface, rather than the native brand-designed system.

But the biggest change comes directly in front of the driver, where CarPlay Ultra can also replace a vehicle’s native digital instrument cluster, instead displaying critical information with Apple’s own user interface.

While Apple will work with car brands to ensure they have input on the design, images of the Aston Martin’s digital dash show fonts which are instantly recognisable as being those of the tech giant.

The instrument cluster can also show a full-screen map, based on whichever navigation software the driver is using.

Requirements of Apple CarPlay Ultra include iPhone 12 and later, running iOS 18.5 or later.

“iPhone users love CarPlay, and it has transformed how people connect with their vehicles. With CarPlay Ultra, together with automakers, we are reimagining the in-car experience, making it even more unified and consistent,” Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said in a media statement.

“This next generation of CarPlay gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhone in the car, while deeply integrating with the car’s systems and showcasing the unique look and feel of each automaker.

“We are excited to kick off the rollout of CarPlay Ultra with Aston Martin – and this is just the beginning, with more automakers on the way.”