Earlier this month, Dacia – the budget brand of Renault – revealed the Duster Pickup, a more utilitarian version of its rugged SUV.
Built in collaboration between Dacia and Romanian coach-builder Romturingia, there were no changes to the Duster’s cabin, resulting in its tray measuring just 1050mm long and 1000mm wide – far from what true ute buyers have come to expect.
However, a more capable ute could still be on the cards, with fan page Dacia Duster Trails and Technical posting images of a two-door, single-cab version of the Duster Pickup on Facebook.
Reportedly pictured in Romturingia’s workshop, the two-door ute features a far more practical tray, measuring 1650mm long, making it even larger than what you’d find on the back of a dual-cab Ford Ranger or Toyota HiLux.
No more photos of the single-cab Duster Pickup have emerged, though it could preview another future ute from Dacia, offering budget-conscious buyers a work-focused commercial vehicle without breaking the bank.
According to the Dacia specialist, a ute version of the larger RAV4-sized Bigster SUV could also launch in the future.
This larger class of car has found success as a ute in the US, with the Hyundai Santa Cruz (based on the Santa Fe) and Ford Maverick (based on the Escape) creating their own niche, though neither are available here.
Discussion about this post