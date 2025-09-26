Founded in 2009, RTR – or Ready to Rock – has become one of the top third-party tuners of the Ford Mustang, and its latest creation is the wildest yet.

Dubbed simply the Mustang RTR Spec 5 and based on the current S650-generation Mustang GT, the brand claims it’s “built to OEM+ standards that meet or exceed Ford’s own benchmarks”.

Like previous RTR vehicles, its bodykit is striking, adopting a huge front lip, extended wheel-arches, side skirts, a ducktail spoiler and tweaked rear bumper, all influenced by the company’s Formula Drift cars.

Slotted under the wider guards are a set of 20-inch RTR wheels, shod in fat Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres (305mm wide at the front, 315mm at the back), while it also sits lower thanks to a bespoke adjustable coilover suspension system.

RTR offers nine standard, nine premium and two colour-shift paint finishes, as well as a paint-to-sample service. All examples come with the Spec 5-exclusive graphics package.

The interior gets a numbered plaque, an RTR gear knob, RTR-specific leather upholstery for the Recaro seats and floor mats, while buyers can opt to have a racing harness fitted for an extra US$1199 (A$1835), something they’ll need if taking this beefed-up muscle car to the track.

Under the bonnet the 5.0-litre V8 engine has gained a 3.0-litre Whipple supercharger and intercooler, boosting outputs from 358kW and 567Nm to a tyre-tearing 650kW and 895Nm.

That’s even more than the 634kW Dark Horse-based Shelby Super Snake R (which uses the same supercharger) and the 608kW 5.2-litre supercharged Mustang GTD, making the RTR Spec 5 the most powerful Mustang with a warranty.

Like the Super Snake R, the Spec 5 relies on a Borla cat-back exhaust system to shout louder, tweaked specifically for RTR.

Just 50 examples of the RTR Spec 5 will be built for the 2026 model year, each priced in its home market from US$159,999 (A$245,000).

Melbourne-based Mustang Motorsport has confirmed it’ll bring the RTR Spec 5 to Australia, however prices are yet to be announced.

For context, the Spec 3 kit is priced from $46,500, not including the price of the Mustang GT donor car.