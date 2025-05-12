Looking for an alternative to a Toyota LandCruiser or Nissan Patrol? Or maybe something more premium like a Land Rover Defender? Or perhaps you’ve got a large family or operate a limo fleet and need to carry up to eight people in your new vehicle.

Well, if you’re looking for any of these scenarios the all-new GMC Yukon Denali could be the answer for you. The newest addition to General Motors’ Australian portfolio has arrived after months of anticipation and it doesn’t disappoint – at least when it comes to making a first impression.

This is a genuine behemoth on the road, measuring an imposing 5.3m long and 2m wide, the Yukon Denali is a new type of SUV for Australians to choose from. It can offer an alternative to any of those cars mentioned above, while not being a direct rival for any of them either. So, what is the Yukon Denali and is it right for you?

The Yukon Denali is the latest expansion of GM’s Australian operations with conversion specialists Promoso (part of the Walkinshaw Automotive Group), which have built a successful operation converting the Chevrolet Silverado pickups to right-hand drive. GM Australia obviously felt there was an opportunity for an upper-large American SUV in our market but needed to make a choice between the Chevrolet Tahoe, Cadillac Escalade and the GMC Yukon – as all three share the same underpinnings as the Silverado.

While introducing an all-new brand is a risk and more challenging, ultimately the decision was made to go with the GMC because it represented a step up in brand image and presentation over Chevrolet, while allowing Cadillac to remain focused on its electric vehicles. This has allowed for the Yukon Denali, which is a specific high-trim model grade, to enter the market at a price the company believes will be competitive.

Priced from $174,990 (plus on-road costs) the Yukon Denali is not cheap, more than $30k above the LandCruiser’s flagship, but it does buy you a lot of motor vehicle. As I said, Denali is a GMC sub-brand for its more premium models, so there are a number of elements designed to give it an upper-market look, such as a specific Denali patterned grille, animated headlights, a panoramic sunroof and bright, chrome-finished 24-inch alloy wheels. Inside there’s leather seats, wood trims and a standard second row infotainment system with screens for the two outboard seats.

Under the bonnet the Yukon is powered by GM’s 6.2-litre V8 engine, tuned to make 313kW of power and 624Nm of torque. It’s paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission and GM’s Active Response 4WD System with an electronic limited-slip rear differential and a two-speed transfer case. That means it does have some off-road ability, but naturally that’s limited by its size and the road-focused wheel and tyre package.

That means, from a driving perspective, the Yukon is not a like-for-like alternative to the LandCruiser or Patrol. It’s unlikely you’ll see too many Yukon’s in the middle of the Australian outback on an off-road adventure. However, if you’re buying a LandCruiser or Patrol because you want a spacious cabin and the ability to tow, then the Yukon could very well be your new option. That’s because GMC claims the Yukon has the highest braked towing capacity for any SUV in Australia today, rated at 3628kg, which is 167kg more than the LandCruiser can manage.

When you climb inside the Yukon’s cavernous cabin you realise this is also a fantastic family can and a true alternative for a people mover. No longer do bigger families have to restrict themselves to a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Volkswagen Transporter or Kia Carnival, instead they can look at an SUV with three rows of kid-friendly space.

This also opens up the door for GMC to pinch sales of the likes of the Mercedes S-Class or BMW 7-Series limousines, as it will make a great option for fleet operators looking for something big, sophisticated and different.

And that really sums up the GMC Yukon Denali – it’s a big SUV with broad appeal. I can see it wooing customers from a wide array of market segments, although given its price, it’s likely to remain a niche product.