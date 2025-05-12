Harley-Davidson is joining the MotoGP travelling show, with a version of its ‘King of the Baggers’ series added to the 2026 season undercard.

The new one-make series will be part of the MotoGP support categories at six races in Europe and North America, alternating with the diametrically opposed MotoE electric bike category. While this move is no means a suggestion that Harley-Davidson is looking to take on Ducati, Aprilia, Honda and co. in MotoGP, the company’s President and CEO, Jochen Zeitz, said it makes it clear the brand is ready to look outside the box as it bids to grow sales and change its image.

“This is a bold new step for Harley-Davidson’s global racing ambitions,” Zeitz said. “Harley-Davidson has been pioneering performance on and off the road since our beginnings over 120 years ago. Most recently, we’ve showcased performance through our racing at the MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series and through performance differentiated product such as our new CVO RR motorcycle and our CVO Road Glide ST. We’ve seen how performance has resonated with riders and fans, and we know that they’re keen for more.

“With this new series, we’re excited to bring a new form of racing to the world stage. Not only is this a bold and new chapter for our brand, celebrating our heritage while pushing into the future, but it will add an amazing spectacle to the greatest motorcycle show in the world.”

The series will see factory produced bikes, each weighing 280kg and with 200hp and 245Nm to deliver more than 300km/h of performance. Organisers are hoping for between six and eight two-bike teams to form the grid.

This new King of the Baggers-inspired competition was first teased by Harley-Davidson and MotoGP in November last year, when it took several of its race-prepared Road Glide bikes to Circuit de Catalunya for a public test. It gave several riders laps of the Spanish circuit, including its experienced factory riders Kyle Wyman and James Rispoli as well as former MotoGP stars John Hopkins, Marco Melandri and Randy Mamola for more feedback.