Last weekend at Laguna Seca I watched the #17 entry in the Ford Mustang Challenge with particular interest. While it ran in the top 10 for much of both races, it wasn’t the driving performance that made it so interesting – it was the driver.

That’s because the driver of the #17 Mustang was Jim Farley, CEO and President of the Ford Motor Company since 2020. It wasn’t surprising to see Farley at a racetrack, he’s an avid racing fan, but to see the ‘Big Boss’ competing in what is, respectfully, grassroots motorsport was something special.

There’s a reason why Ford is so invested in performance, adventure and racing – because it’s led by a true ‘car guy’ and not a bean counter. Farley has raced for years, competing in a Mustang GT4 and is believed to personally own an example of the Gen2 Ford Mustang Supercars and drives it for both PR events and pleasure.

While it’s great to see a car company boss that loves motor racing, it’s clearly something that has helped drive the company forward. Since Farley took over Ford has undertaken some of its most exciting and successful programs, while also further deepening its racing operations. Under an ethos of ‘no boring cars’ Farley has overseen the launch of the Bronco, F-150 Lightning, Maverick and brought Ford back to Formula 1, GT3 racing and soon Le Mans Hypercars.

The highlight of his tenure is undoubtedly the seventh-generation Mustang, which has managed to keep the V8 engine (despite rumours it would go hybrid) and he’s expanded the range with the likes of the Dark Horse and the flagship GTD. The Mustang GTD is the perfect example of Farley’s leadership, his passion for performance, as it was built not out of necessity but because Farley wanted Ford to take on Europe’s best sports cars on both the racetrack and the road.

He isn’t afraid to admit where Ford needs to improve too, another rare quality amongst modern CEOs who tend to view any admission of less than perfection as an absolute weakness. During one of many podcast appearances (because he’s very open with the media and even does a podcast of his own called Drive), Farley openly admitted that the Chinese car industry is doing a better job with electric cars. He called out the Xiaomi SU7 by name and heaped praise on it.

“I don’t like talking about the competition so much, but I drive the Xiaomi,” Farley said in October 2024.

“We flew one from Shanghai to Chicago, and I’ve been driving it for six months now, and I don’t want to give it up.”

It’s no surprise to me that Ford and Toyota lead the way in so many markets around the world, because Akio Toyoda is a like-minded ‘car guy’ and is often seen competing in various categories on circuits and rallies. Clearly there is a connection between an enthusiastic and engaged boss and an enthusiastic and engaged customer base.