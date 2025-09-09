Launched overseas in early 2022, the Ariya has been off-limits to local buyers until now, leaving Nissan without an EV in its lineup following the departure of the Leaf last year.

While it went on sale in other key markets right at the time when EV sales were starting to really take off, its Australian launch comes as the market has cooled, and a growing number of similarly sized, more affordable offerings from increasingly known Chinese brands come to showrooms.

So, how does it perform, and is it worth the money?

Well it’s worth touching on that latter point, as the Ariya is coming to Australia in four guises.

Opening the range is the Ariya Engage, priced from $55,840 before on-road costs to undercut the most affordable Tesla Model Y by $3060, though it’s $850 more than BYD’s entry-level, similarly sized Sealion 7.

The Ariya’s second front-drive variant is the $59,840 plus on-roads Ariya Advance, while an extra $4000 will get buyers into the Advance+, priced from $63,840 – a $5060 saving compared to the all-wheel drive Model Y Long Range, and $150 less than the Sealion 7 Performance.

Nissan’s Ariya Evolve e-4ORCE is the flagship of the range and the only version of the electric SUV with all-wheel drive, with prices starting from $71,840 before on-roads.

It’s worth noting as well that the Nissan X-Trail – which is slightly smaller than the Ariya – can be purchased in its unique e-Power hybrid guise in Australia, with a pair of electric motors driving the wheels, and its battery is charged by a petrol engine.

Those grades range from $47,765 to $57,065, with even the flagship coming at a saving of almost $15,000 compared to the top-spec Ariya.

For the Ariya, three battery and electric motor combinations are available locally. The Ariya Engage and Advance are powered by a 160kW and 300Nm front electric motor, fed by a 63kWh battery for a claimed 385km of driving range. Moving up to the Advance+ means a 178kW/300Nm electric motor and a larger 87kWh battery, unlocking up to 504Nm of range.

The Ariya Evolve adds a rear electric motor for total outputs of 320kW and 600Nm, with a claimed driving range of 487kW. Nissan also claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.6 seconds.

We were given access to the Ariya Advance+ and Evolve, meaning the two lesser equipped and shorter-range variants were off the table, with no chance to test their powertrains, range claims or equipment.

If you’ve been in a recent Nissan product you’ll recognise the gear selector which toggles back and forth, something which takes a bit of getting used to if you’re more accustomed to a traditional lever or a stalk.

Both the Advance+ and Evolve share common traits in that acceleration is effortless and linear, with the power delivery feeling well calibrated and not excessive. This isn’t the EV to buy if you want to show your mates how quick one can get off the line, rather it’s good at continuing to build speed.

With the sound system off, you can faintly hear the electric motor(s) whirring in the background, and around 80km/h there can be a harmonic pitch that’s hard to ignore.

Steering is well-weighted, and it certainly doesn’t feel like you’re behind the wheel of a heavy EV, a trait only echoed by the above-average sound deadening. There’s no roaring from the tyres – which are insulated with foam – nor is there much wind noise, making the cabin a relatively relaxing place to be.

Handling too hides the Ariya’s weight, and on reasonably paved but winding and narrow Victorian roads, it feels comfortable and precise upon receiving inputs, not wallowing in when it hits in-corner bumps.

There is a small sacrifice with regards to ride quality if you opt for the top-spec Evolve, as it runs on 20-inch wheels compared to the 19-inch alloys standard across the rest of the range. Imperfections and potholes (of which there are now many) are more noticeable with the bigger rims.

There’s nothing remarkable about how the Ariya drives, both in positive and negative ways. It is perfectly acceptable not only for someone who does care about driving dynamics, but also any potential buyers who worry about handling flaws.

The interior has a few features which left many of us driving the Ariya on the fence. One of which is its centre console, which in the two grades tested was powered and able to slide back and forth, either giving more room to the rear occupants or better positioning for those in the front. We didn’t get to test those with a fixed unit.

Another is the swathe of haptic controls throughout the cabin. Below the two screens are a line of haptic buttons, all backlit and smartly embedded into the faux timber trim. Another few are located on the centre console.

Some buyers might be drawn to this neat trick, though I’m among the many who don’t like haptic controls and would much prefer physical knobs and switches, especially when driving at speed.

Interior space is more than what you’d get in an X-Trail thanks to the Ariya’s minimal overhangs, allowing the cabin to be as big as possible. This extends to the rear seats where there was enough for all 183cm of me to fit behind my own driving position, however toe room under the front seats is limited.

Ariya Evolve buyers have to deal with a slightly smaller boot due to the presence of the rear electric motor, with the capacity being decent for its class.

Which is probably the best way to sum up the Ariya: there aren’t many areas where it stands out from the crowd, nor many where it feels overwhelmed or like a sub-par performer. It does what a lot of Nissan’s core products have done in being a solid, middle-of-the-road buying choice.

This is an important car for Nissan which has had overwhelming success with the big V8 Patrol, and needs to start selling cars like the Ariya and its e-Power hybrids to offset those emissions.

But now that we’ve passed the recent EV sales boom and with numerous competitors in the segment, it could be a tricky sell and is unlikely to challenge the established names in the market.