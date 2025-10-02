General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) has increased the price of its Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Silverado Heavy Duty pickups, while also increasing the warranty coverage on both models.

As of October 1, the Chevrolet Silverado is backed by a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, now matching rivals such as the Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra, while moving away from its previous three-year, 100,000km warranty – something which the Ram 1500 and 2500 retains.

The increased warranty coverage also includes five years of roadside assistance, again an increase on the previous three-year offer.

Coinciding with the greater warranty is a price rise across all three variants of the Silverado on sale in Australia.

The Silverado 1500 LTZ Premium now starts from $134,500 before on-roads, an increase of $4500. Chevrolet has applied the same price increase to the Silverado 1500 ZR2, which has gained front park assist while bringing its list price up to $144,900 plus on-road costs.

Chevrolet’s Silverado 1500 continues to be powered by a 6.2-litre V8 engine, making it the only pickup on sale in Australia with one, as its competitors are all six-cylinders (Tundra V6, Ford F-150 V6, Ram 1500 straight-six).

Meanwhile, the Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD has gone up by $1500, now starting from $168,000 before on-road costs. Under its bonnet its a 6.6-litre turbo-diesel V8 engine, again a point of difference compared to the straight-six Cummins diesel in the Ram 2500.

Last year Chevrolet’s pickups outsold Ram’s for the first time in Australia, and this year it continues to lead the way, despite the Silverado 1500 being outpaced by the Ram 1500.

As with the Ram pickups and Toyota Tundra, the Chevrolet Silverado range is converted from left- to right-hand drive in Melbourne.