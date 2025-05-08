GWM’s Haval Raptor isn’t new, having been launched in China in 2023, exclusively with plug-in hybrid power – and looks to rival a Land Rover Defender or Toyota LandCruiser Prado.

Now the rugged SUV is available with petrol-only power, coming from a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, capable of producing up to 175kW.

While this is up on the 120kW from the Raptor Hi4’s turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, the plug-in hybrid version adds a 80kW front electric motor and 150kW rear electric motor, combining for total outputs of 282kW and 750Nm.

Drive is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, making it a similar powertrain to that found in the Australian-delivered GWM Tank 300 Hybrid – just without an electric motor for assistance.

The overall design of the GWM Haval Raptor hasn’t changed from plug-in to petrol power, however the new version scores a grille with vertical slats, rather than the horizontal unit on the Hi4.

It still continues to have boxy, angular lines, while wheels ranging from 18 to 19 inches can be fitted under the guards – and into the rear spare wheel carrier.

Measuring 4800mm long, 1916mm wide and 1822mm tall on a 2738mm wheelbase, it’s 40mm longer, 14mm narrower and sits 81mm lower than the Tank 300, though it’s smaller across every dimension than a Prado.

As the Haval Raptor is made exclusively in left-hand drive, don’t expect an Australian berth anytime soon, though GWM’s local SUV lineup already includes the Tank 300, Tank 500, H6 and Jolion.