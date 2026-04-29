The rise of the Chinese auto industry is unquestionable, with players from all corners of the country wanting to get a piece of the pie.

As we’ve previously reported, Dreame – a company best known for its range of vacuum cleaners – is one of them, and last year teased a supercar-style EV which was revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The Nebula NEXT 01 at that show had 1420kW from its quad-motor powertrain, delivering an impressive zero to 100km/h claim of 1.8 seconds, though the brand has now halved that figure with its latest concept.

Still based on the Nebula NEXT 01, the new ‘Jet Edition’ features – you guessed it – a “custom-built dual solid-fuel rocket booster system”, delivering up to 100kN of thrust to deliver a scarcely believable 0-100km/h sprint time of only 0.9 seconds.

To put that into perspective, the Rimac Nevera R, officially the world’s fastest-accelerating vehicle, dispatches the 0-100km/h run in 1.72 seconds, while even a Ford Mustang GT takes about 4.5 seconds to complete the sprint.

Sadly we don’t have any additional details, as a majority of the hype around the Nebula NEXT 01 Jet Edition has come from what appears to be an AI-generated or at least assisted video posted by Dreame online.

However, given its unveiling occurred in San Francisco rather than the recent Beijing motor show like almost every other Chinese brand, it’s a possibility that Dreame is dreaming of bigger things than being a flash in the pan at home.