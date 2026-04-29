Lego has become a popular and accessible alternative for car lovers who are into scale models but want to build them with some DIY.

Recently we’ve covered off Lego’s plans to launch the likes of a Ferrari F2004 and even Ken Block’s Hoonicorn, and now Renault has put the call out to its fans and motoring enthusiasts to get one tribute kit across the line.

British Lego designer Dave Collins recently built the upcoming Renault 5 Turbo 3E out of Lego, though only from existing bricks rather than as an official, off-the-shelf and ready-to-make kit.

After being uploaded to the Lego Ideas platform – which can lead unofficial designs being made into official kits – Renault has given its blessing to the project to reach 10,000 supporters for Collins’ design to be considered as a new product.

“I had Lego and Technic as a kid, and as an engineer I have an inherent need to design, and love getting details right,” Collins said.

“Angular cars are easier to do in Lego, so the R5 was a natural choice. Plus it looks great, and it’s immediately recognisable as an update of the eighties classic. I’ve certainly tried to race a few off the lights in my youth.”

“If Lego were to consider it, that would be a great boost… and who knows where that might lead. If they actually made a set, I think that would be great for Lego, Renault and for me.

“The car is iconic with people who grew up in the eighties, and the look and power of the electric R5 appeal to all ages now, so I truly believe it would be a success.”

As previously reported, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a modern, electric interpretation of the classic R5 Turbo of the 1980s.

While its predecessor was built as a homologation special so Renault could go rallying at the top flight of WRC, the Turbo 3E is an expression of what the French carmaker is capable of.

Limited to 1980 examples worldwide – a nod to the 1980 Brussels Motor Show where the R5 Turbo was first revealed – the first 500 orders were snapped up in under 48 hours.

In Europe, Renault has announced a provisional launch price of €155,000 and a reservation fee of €50,000 – equivalent to approximately $253,400 and $81,750, respectively.

Despite sharing its name with the ‘regular’ Renault 5, the Turbo 3E is a two-seater with a roll cage and rear in-wheel electric motors.

The electric motors are claimed to produce up to 400kW, and are fed by a 70kWh battery pack for a targeted driving range of 400km.

Its 4080mm length, 2030mm width and 1380mm height make it 16cm longer, 23cm wider and 12cm lower than its sibling, while the wheelbase is up by just 3cm to 2570mm.

On the inside, Renault has fitted it out with racing seats and six-point harnesses for occupants, while the fitment of what looks like a hydraulic handbrake aids its performance credentials.