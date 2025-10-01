Dodge raised plenty of eyebrows when it killed off the Hemi V8-powered Challenger coupe and Charger sedan, with the latter nameplate surviving as an electric vehicle.

At the top of the tree was set to be the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee, based on an advanced 800-volt EV platform, with the potential to produce at least 660kW – rivalling the supercharged V8-powered Challenger SRT Demon.

However, according to specialist publication Mopar Insiders, the Daytona SRT Banshee has been axed, with suppliers reportedly told the flagship model is cancelled.

A spokesperson for Stellantis – parent of Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler – told the outlet it “continues to reassess its product strategy to align with consumer demand”, though it didn’t directly address the rumours.

The initially EV-only Charger was in August followed by the reveal of a Charger Sixpack, powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, identical to that found in the Ram 1500.

Dodge was also expected to launch a new Hemi V8 version of the Charger, given the recent resurrection of the engine across the North American Stellantis lineup.

Speaking to media including Motor1 at the time, Dodge CEO Matt McAlear disproved previous reports that the V8 won’t fit in the Charger, however stopped short of confirming its return.

“Don’t be surprised if it would fit,” McAlear said.

That’s the beauty of this platform. Some can say we’re lucky, some can say we’re smart. We did not commit to one technology, one powertrain.

“A lot went into this platform from the beginning to be able to evolve over time and flex with consumer demand and changes in regulatory [policy].

“With the change in the administration, it’s no secret that we’re absolutely flexing into ICE production right now. But we are not walking away from the power, the performance, and the excitement that battery electric provides.”

It’s possible the Charger could regain multiple V8 options, including 5.7-litre and 6.4-litre naturally aspiration options, as well as the supercharged 6.2-litre ‘Hellcat’.

Stellantis has recently made sweeping changes across its North American lineup in response to lower-than-expected demand for electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles, as well as the resurgence of petrol engines.

Last month, Jeep cancelled plans for the Gladiator 4xe PHEV at the 11th hour. Earlier this year, Ram brought back its 5.7-litre and supercharged 6.2-litre Hemi V8s, and recently shelved an electric version of the Ram 1500 pickup.

Recently returned Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis is also heading the reformed SRT division, the former high-performance arm of the US quartet previously responsible for the wildest versions of the Challenger and Charger, among other models.