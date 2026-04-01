Easter is almost here, and the clock is counting down to the beginning of the double demerits period over the four-day long weekend across three Australian jurisdictions.

From 12:01am on Thursday April 2, double demerits will be enforced in NSW and the ACT, applicable to speeding fines, failing to wear a seat belt, using a mobile phone illegally in a vehicle, and riding a motorbike without a helmet.

For motorists from Western Australia, the double demerits period also begins on Thursday April 2, though the number of offences covered is more extensive, also applying to drink driving, drug driving and running red lights.

In NSW, WA and the ACT, the double demerits period ends at 11:59pm on Monday April 6.

It’s worth noting that for each jurisdiction, double demerits only apply to where you are licensed. For example, a Victorian motorist can’t be subject to double demerits in NSW, but a NSW motorist will have double demerits applied for an applicable driving offence in Victoria.

Queensland does not have time-specific double demerits, instead running a year-round enforcement based on certain offences. Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory do not enforce double demerits.