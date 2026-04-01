Ram is painting it black with the 1500 Rebel, expanding the off-road focused pickup’s colour palette from the US-inspired red, white and blue to now offering two new darker finishes.

Now available to order in ‘Granite Crystal’ grey and ‘Diamond Black’, the new paintwork joins the existing ‘Hydro Blue’ and ‘Flame Red’ as $950 extras, with ‘Bright White’ remaining as the only no-cost option.

Despite their darkened finish, these two new paint options remain available with the Rebel’s standard black ‘Rebel’ decals, as well as other blacked-out exterior trim pieces such as the powder-coated front and rear steel bumpers, dark wheel-arch flares and its all-terrain wrapped 18-inch wheels.

The Ram 1500 Rebel, which starts from $141,950 plus on-road costs, is also subject to a new “Mate’s Rates” finance deal, starting today (April 1) and running until June 30, 2026.

ABN buyers of the pickup through Ram Trucks Finance will be able to purchase the 1500 Rebel with an interest rate of 4.99 per cent, available on 48-month loan term with a maximum 40 per cent final payment. No deposit is required.

As previously reported, the Rebel is one of three Ram 1500s sold in Australia with the brand’s relatively new twin-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder ‘Hurricane’ engine, 313kW and 635Nm.

It’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a switchable four-wheel drive system. Drivers can choose between five driving modes (Auto, Sport, Tow, Snow, Off-Road) plus Ram’s Selec-Speed off-road function.

With a payload capacity of 893kg, the 1500 Rebel can carry 30kg more than the 1500 Laramie Sport and 111kg more than the 1500 Limited. When fitted with a 50mm tow ball the Rebel can pull 3500kg braked, or 4500kg with a 70mm tow ball.

It features a unique grille, Rebel badging and the omission of the brand’s ‘RamBox’ tub storage boxes, meaning this 1500 is the only one on sale in Australia with a full-size rear tub.

Under the skin the Rebel has also been given a one-inch (25mm) lift, with Bilstein off-road suspension fitted as standard.

Inside, Rebel-specific highlights include red-and-black interior upholstery and Rebel stitching, paired with the carry-over heated front and rear outer seats.

The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.4-inch infotainment screen, 10.25-inch front passenger infotainment touchscreen, dual wireless smartphone charger, and 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system from the Laramie Sport carry over to the Rebel.