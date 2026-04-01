The Nissan Z has been given a 1990s-flavoured retro treatment, as the brand’s Australian division has finally confirmed the Z Heritage Edition for sale locally.

Revealed for the US in September last year, the Z Heritage Edition pays tribute to the Skyline GT-R of the mid-late 1990s, as well as celebrating the lineage of the Z family.

Nissan has added its famed Midnight Purple paintwork to the Z Heritage Edition, marking the first time the iconic colour has been officially used on anything other than a Skyline GT-R or R35 GT-R.

First introduced on the R33 Skyline GT-R in 1995 before later becoming available on the R34 Skyline GT-R, while the R35 GT-R also received the colour late in its production run.

A set of bronze 19-inch Rays wheels also feature, with their colour contrasting against the bright red brake calipers.

However, Australian versions of the Z Heritage Edition miss out on a number of key features from US examples of the limited-run sports coupe.

These include a carbon fibre spoiler with ‘Twin Turbo’ graphics – with the decals also featuring on the sides running from the back side of the front wheel to the rear of the door – as well as a gold wreath graphic around its rear three-quarter badges, unique door kick plates, and exclusive floor mats.

Limited to just 10 examples in Australia, the Z Heritage Edition is priced from $77,410 before on-road costs, a $1250 premium over the standard Z coupe.

Pricing is identical for both the a six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic transmission-equipped versions of the Z and Heritage Edition, both of which produce 298kW and 475Nm from a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 engine.

It’s the second time a former Nissan Skyline GT-R colour has been made available on the Z in Australia, after the R34’s iconic Bayside Blue arrived in July last year.

A facelift to the Nissan Z was revealed in January – alongside a manual transmission for the flagship Z Nismo – however these are yet to be locked in for an Australian launch.