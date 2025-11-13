Boreham Motorworks is edging closer to delivering the first customer examples of the new Ford Escort Mk1 RS, a continuation of the legendary rally homologation special of the 1970s.

Revealed last year, Boreham’s Escort Mk1 RS is unique, having received Ford’s blessing to use the name of the original car, unlike similar ventures by the likes of MST which have to refer to its vehicles as Mk1 and Mk2.

While at the time Boreham announced there would be two engines on offer, with a more docile 136kW ‘Twin Cam’ to be joined by its own bespoke engine, the latter has now been detailed.

Called the Boreham TEN-K, the 2.1-litre four-cylinder engine is capable of revving to – you guessed it – 10,000rpm, with peak power of 243kW coming as it hits the limiter.

Understood to be inspired by the Cosworth BDA 1.6-litre engine which successfully powered so many Ford Escort rally cars, Boreham says the TEN-K is “a motorsport derived belt driven twin-cam with modern electronics”, which also uses individual throttle bodies for crisp response.

Featuring billet or lightweight components such as a crankshaft, conrods, cradle, dry sump and cam cover, the firm says its 16-valve head features “F1-inspired port geometry optimises gas flow and power delivery”.

Thanks to 3D-printed casting technology, the engine in its photographed state weighs just 85kg, helping the Escort Mk1 RS to achieve its target weight of 800kg. If that becomes reality, the car will have a power-to-weight ratio of 309kW per tonne.

Boreham hasn’t detailed how much extra it’ll cost for buyers to opt for the TEN-K engine, having previously announced prices for the Ford Escort Mk1 RS would start from £295,000 – equivalent to $592,400.

Available to order in right- or left-hand drive, the Boreham Escort Mk1 RS features MacPherson strut front suspension and a floating rear axle, while coilovers are found under all four corners.

Its design is largely faithful to the car it honours, with its 15-inch wheels sitting under flared arches, while modern touches such as LED lights have been added.

Only 150 examples of the Ford Escort Mk1 RS will be produced, after which Boreham is turning its attention to reviving the Group B Ford RS200.